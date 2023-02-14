My Policeman star Emma Corrin cast in Deadpool 3

Emma Corrin has landed a ‘leading role’ in the upcoming third Deadpool film.

According to Deadline, the actor is expected to play the villain alongside Ryan Reynolds as the title character and Hugh Jackman, who reprises his career-defining role from the X-Men franchise as Wolverine.

The first Deadpool film to join Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be directed by Shawn Levy with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to helm the script. Kevin Feige, MCU President, will produce with Reynolds and Levy.

Deadpool 3 will also mark the first R-rated entry in the MCU.

Corrin is best known for playing Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s historical drama, for which they received universal critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Last year, they made their film breakthrough in Michael Grandage’s adaptation of My Policeman, which also stars Harry Styles, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee.

Corrin continued to receive praise for their performance in Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix, based on the novel of the same name by D. H. Lawrence.

They have also been confirmed to star in Robert Eggers’ reboot of the horror classic Nosferatu alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Hoult.

The official description reads, “In the new reimagining, the pic is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”