Elton John and Olly Alexander win big at the 2020 British LGBT Awards

An LGBTQ+ night to remember!

The annual British LGBT Awards took place on Friday and honoured the LGBTQ+ activists and celebrities that are making a difference for the community.

Hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, the award ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Pop icon Elton John and partner David Furnish took home the Global Impact award, which is one of the biggest awards of the night.

The two have made a longstanding impact in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the Elton John Aids Foundation.

John and Furnish both sat via video to give their heartfelt acceptance speech.

“This has been an unprecedented year and we know that some of the hardest-hit individuals and communities are those in the LGBT community who are isolated living in fear or living with violence because of who they are and who they love,” says John.

We’re with you, this whole community is with you, you are not alone,” Furnish added.

The two ended their speech with the Rocket Man singer saying “Say It Loud, I’m Gay And I’m Proud!”