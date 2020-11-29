Elton John and Olly Alexander win big at the 2020 British LGBT Awards

An LGBTQ+ night to remember!
The annual British LGBT Awards took place on Friday and honoured the LGBTQ+ activists and celebrities that are making a difference for the community.
Hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, the award ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
Pop icon Elton John and partner David Furnish took home the Global Impact award, which is one of the biggest awards of the night.
The two have made a longstanding impact in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the Elton John Aids Foundation.
John and Furnish both sat via video to give their heartfelt acceptance speech.
“This has been an unprecedented year and we know that some of the hardest-hit individuals and communities are those in the LGBT community who are isolated living in fear or living with violence because of who they are and who they love,” says John.
We’re with you, this whole community is with you, you are not alone,” Furnish added.
The two ended their speech with the Rocket Man singer saying “Say It Loud, I’m Gay And I’m Proud!”
Other winners included Olly Alexander from Years & Years for the Celebrity of the Year award, Pabllo Vittar for Music Artist, Suranne Jones for Celebrity Ally, and Gareth Thomas for Sports Personality.
When accepting his award for Celebrity of the Year, Olly Alexander gave words of encouragement and positive energy for fans and the LGBTQ+ community.
“I am very touched and grateful to everyone who voted for me, thank you. I love you guys and I just want to make you all proud.
“I promise to continue being very gay in whatever situation I find myself in.”
He went on to discuss mental health and the importance of looking after ourselves through these trying times.
“I want to ask everybody watching to please prioritize their mental health. I know this has been a really difficult year for many people and it’s impacted their mental health, myself included, so if you’re going through a tough time I hope you feel better soon. […] please look after yourselves,” Alexander says.
See below for their acceptance speeches.