Elliot Page celebrates first day filming The Umbrella Academy season 3

Filming for The Umbrella Academy season three is underway.

In his latest Instagram post, Elliot Page – who plays Vanya Hargreeves in the superhero drama – shared a photo from the first day of set in Toronto, alongside the caption: “Omg we’re back again.”

Like its two predecessors, the new instalment will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

All of the core cast members will return, including Elliot, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.

The first season of the superhero series received widespread critical acclaim and was ranked the third most popular series on Netflix in 2019.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered beings who reunite after their father’s mysterious death.

Season two, which saw the team transported back in time to 1960 in Texas, was met with even more praise for tackling issues such as racism, homophobia and feminism.

Last year, Elliot actor came out as transgender and non-binary in a powerful statement on social media, in which he wrote: “My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here.

“To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot’s letter was met with love and support from stars such as Jameela Jamil, Ilana Glazer, Ruby Rose, Miley Cyrus, Kate Mara, Abbi Jacobson, Anna Paquin, Indya Moore and Julianne Moore, as well as his Umbrella Academy co-stars.

After it was suggested by some fans that Elliot’s character should be recast or changed to fit with his gender identity, Netflix confirmed that this will not be the case, and the star will continue to play Vanya as a cisgender female.

The streaming service also updated Elliot’s name in their metadata across all titles.

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream right now on Netflix.