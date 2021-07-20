Drag Race star The Rosé embodies a “sex goddess” in fierce new music video

The Rosé has unleashed her debut music video for The Devil in the Details.

The triple-threat entertainer rosé to fame as a contestant on the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year, where she won three maxi-challenges and sashayed her way to the lip-sync smackdown for the crown.

Now, The Rosé is launching her bid for pop superstardom with the 80s-inspired synthpop anthem The Devil in the Details, which ‘nods’ to pop icons such as David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, The Rosé says she wanted to write and record music as soon as she finished filming Drag Race, and “this was the story” she immediately wanted to tell after her experience.

“It’s a love song to myself, written through the guise of a message for a love interest,” says the star.

Directed by Austin Nunes, the video begins with The Rosé out of drag as he tries to catch the eye of a male suitor. “It’s me, out of drag, trying to show a man that he doesn’t need to try so hard — because I’m already all his,” she explains.

In a dream sequence at the halfway point, The Rosé makes an appearance in full she-devil, HIM from The Powerpuff Girls-esque drag as she “embodies a sort of sex goddess – wise, important and completely irresistible.”

“When my love interest sees me as Rosé, he understands my message with ease, and lets loose. It’s hot,” she adds.

Check it out for yourself – watch the steamy visual for The Rosé’s infectious new anthem, The Devil in the Details, here or below.