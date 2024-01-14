Drag Race star Peppermint spills the tea about her experience on The Traitors US

Peppermint has opened up about her dramatic experience on The Traitors.

Spoilers ahead.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the US iteration follows 21 individuals as they arrive at a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in the hope of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by Cumming whose job is to “murder” their remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

On 12 January, fans were treated to the first three episodes of the highly anticipated second season, which featured a new batch of reality TV stars and public figures like Drag Race alum Peppermint.

While many fans were rooting for the beloved talent to win, her time in the competition unfortunately came to an end during the second episode.

For context, Peppermint’s elimination stemmed from her interaction with The Real World star Trishelle Cannatella, who jokingly accused her of being a Traitor in episode one.

The next day, during breakfast, Trishelle claimed to the other competitors that the two shared a tense exchange over her words, which was far from the truth.

The Challenge star continued to spread the aforementioned narrative during the roundtable segment, resulting in the two having a heated debate.

While Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Mercedes “MJ” Javid refuted the claim that Peppermint was a Traitor, she was ultimately banished from the castle despite her really being Faithful.

Shortly after the episodes were released, fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment.

One person wrote: “This Trishelle girl is being weird as hell. Peppermint didn’t do or say anything shady to her!”

Another viewer commented: “I feel some type of way that Peppermint was the first one voted off.”

Following her elimination from the show, Peppermint spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her brief time on the series.

When discussing the interaction that sparked Trishelle’s Traitor conspiracy theory, the Call Me Mother star said: “I honestly thought we were having a friendly conversation, and it didn’t come off as contentious or antagonistic at all.

“But that’s how it seemed to be described when I walked into breakfast, that there was a blowup or a fight that we had had. I honestly was like, ‘Wait a minute, a fight?'”

Peppermint also acknowledged her slip up before the round table, where she mistakenly said Traitor instead of Faithful while arguing her case.

“I literally misspoke. If anyone has ever fumbled a word or said something in the wrong order out their mouth, then they would understand that’s what happened,” she said.

“I don’t even think it was a grave mistake because if I said, ‘Believe me, guys, I am a Faithful. I’m not a Traitor” really cleanly, I doubt that I’d still be there.”

Towards the end of her interview, Peppermint revealed if she thought Trishelle actually believed she was a Traitor.

“I find it hard to believe that she really thought I was a Traitor based on just me reacting to her accusing me of [potentially] eliminating her,” she added.

“It’s not like there was a lot of gameplay that happened up until that point or a lot of time spent getting to know each other.”

You can watch the US edition of The Traitors every Thursday on Peacock.