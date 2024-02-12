Drag Race star Kandy Muse thanks fans for “kind words” after speaking out about assault

Kandy Muse has assured fans that she’s “okay” after sharing her recent experience with assault.

Content warning: This story includes topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable and/or upset.

On 10 February, the Drag Race and All Stars 8 alum warned her followers to “stay safe out there” after she was attacked by an unidentified man in a club.

In a tweet, Kandy said the man “was groping me and clinging onto the back of my pants and wouldn’t let go of me even tho I told him to let go of me and NO multiple times – he then got upset I wanted nothing to do with him and proceeded to attack me.”

Accompanied by an image of “battle scars” on her arm, she added: “I’m okay, was a bit shaken up last night- but people need to understand NO IS NO!”

Kandy later thanked fans for their “kind words” and reiterated that she’s “okay”, before sharing that she will spend the next week on a cruise to the Caribbean with fellow Drag Race alumni Jimbo, Heidi N Closet and Jessica Wild.

In an interview with Out, Kandy said she didn’t want to name the bar where the incident occurred because “it’s a club that I work at a lot, and security handled the situation very, very well”.

Kandy also shared what happened in the run up to the incident: “It was very late in the night. I wanna say it was anywhere near, like, 3 in the morning. I was just dancing with this guy that I had met. He was much bigger than me. I had no idea who he was; I had never seen this guy [before].

“He was very clearly intoxicated, either on drugs or on alcohol. I don’t know what it was, but he came up from behind me and was groping me. Then he was holding on to the back of my pants. And what I mean by holding on to the back of my pants, I mean like: b*tch, gripping for dear life. I was like, ‘Alright, sir.’

“I was trying to be nice, like, ‘Okay, sir, get off of me.’ [But] he would just not get off of me. After a while, he started getting really aggressive and I was like, ‘Alright, please get off of me.’”

After sharing more details of the assault, Kandy highlighted that “if it can happen to me, it could literally happen to anyone”: “I’m a five foot eleven, 250-pound man. I’m not a small child, you know?”

Kandy continued to reiterate that “no means no” as she explained how her “flirtatious and friendly” demeanour and “sl*tty” outfit does not give anyone “the green light” to touch her.

“The moral of the story”, according to Kandy, “is just to always be careful”.

“You can never be too safe,” she said. “Cover your drinks at the club. Even in our safe spaces, sometimes they aren’t the safest, you know? And if it can literally happen to someone like me… I mean, everyone knows who Kandy is.

“I know that sounds crazy to say, but like, people don’t care who you are. […] And the f***ed up part about it is that there are people [who] think they can get away with doing s**t like that.”

You can read Kandy’s interview with Out in full here.

If you feel affected by any of the topics discussed in this story, Galop offers support for LGBTQIA+ people who have experienced abuse or violence. You can call its helpline on 0800 999 5428 and find opening times here.