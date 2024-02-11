Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon and Michael Abbott are calling it quits after three years of marriage.

In a statement on his Instagram, Micahel said: “With a heavy heart, I share that Jinkx and I have chosen to part ways. In this extremely challenging time, I want to emphasise my deep gratitude to Jinkx for the shared moments, love, and growth we experienced together.

“As we begin the intricate process of untangling our lives, I carry a profound appreciation for the postive impact. Jinkx has had on my journey.”

Toward the end of his statement, Michael called on the pair’s friends and followers to respect their privacy before expressing his gratitude for their support.

“Thank you for your empathy and support during this difficult chapter,” he added.

Jinkx and Michael, a UK musician, began dating in first met in 2019 after meeting at Kiki nightclub in Manchester, England.

“I was on tour, and I had plans to go out with another drag queen friend of mine, but she ghosted me. So I went out alone,” Jinxk revealed to The New York Times.

In January 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that they had married in a secret and intimate ceremony.

“On January 9th 2021, Michael and I said our vows and become spouses by law.”

They continued: “That’s right! Mama got married. (Cue the Gypsy soundtrack) – we had an at-home wedding, witnessed by our housemates, with our officiant Deven Green, safely Skyping in and our family and friends watching safely through soon.”

The photos from the post showcased Jinkx and Michael with their three housemates at the time, while their officiant could be seen via iPad taped to a mannequin.

They concluded their post by thanking fellow Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme and Tammie Brown for the “integral parts they played in the ceremony” while saying it was the “perfect day.”

As of this writing, Jinkx has yet to release her own statement on her social media profiles.