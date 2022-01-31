Drag Race legends Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus to star in Death Drop on the West End

The self-styled ‘Dragatha Christie murder mystery’ will return to London’s West End with a new home at the Criterion Theatre this March.

We love Death Drop – we caught the original performance starring Courtney Act and Monet X Change, and the subsequent run featuring Willam and Latrice Royale, when it played at the Garrick Theatre.

It’s now back in London for a third time, this time with Drag Race stars Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus stepping into the lead roles. We can’t wait to return to Tuck Island to spend another evening piecing together this delightfully camp and chaotic whodunnit!

Jujubee, who is about to star in the BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of Death Drop in London’s West End. I cannot wait to perform alongside these incredible artists!”

Kitty Scott-Claus, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three finalist, said: “I am thrilled to be heading back to the West End with the wonderful team at TuckShop! I’ve got some big heels to fill following Courtney and Willam – but luckily I’m a size 10 so I’m used to big shoes.”

TuckShop Creative Director and Producer Christopher D. Clegg said: “We are beyond excited to be bringing Death Drop back for its third West End season.

“The audiences of this show are wild for Holly Stars’ hilarious comedy, and having Kitty Scott-Claus, who’s first ever drag gig was for TuckShop in Gals Aloud, headlining after her star turn on Drag Race UK is a great full circle moment.

“To have one of the world’s most beloved drag queens Jujubee playing opposite Kitty will make for one unforgettable, fabulous, and fierce night in the theatre!”

Set in 1991, Death Drop sees a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

Death Drop will play at London’s Criterion Theatre from 4 March. More information can be found here.