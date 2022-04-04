Drag Race, Hacks and Eternals win at the 2022 GLAAD Awards

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hacks and Marvel’s Eternals were among the honourees at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Held in Los Angeles on 3 April, the celebration was hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela from HBO’s Emmy-nominated series We’re Here.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Gigi Gorgeous, Harvey Guillén, JoJo Siwa, John Cameron Mitchell, Jonathan Bennett, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mira Sorvino, Nicole Maines, Nats Getty, Peppermint, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein and Troye Sivan.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis was also in attendance, where she delivered a powerful speech about the importance of inclusion within Hollywood.

“In this moment of crisis, what’s different is our community is holding companies accountable,” she said. “So I have a message for the industry: don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat. There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front lines, fighting for our rights and telling our stories.

“GLAAD is calling on Hollywood to take meaningful action and will soon convene the biggest brands, agencies, studios, and streamers together with two goals: One, to commit to improving the quantity, quality, and diversity of LGBTQ images — especially in kids and family programming; and two, to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in favor of rights like the Equality Act.

“I expect every industry executive in this room to join us. GLAAD will give you the playbook. But we won’t give you a pass.”

Kacey Musgraves was presented with the Vanguard Award by Platt for her continuous support of the LGBTQ+ community. Her song Rainbow, which she also performed at the ceremony, is widely considered a queer anthem.

“One of the biggest compliments I’ve ever gotten in regards to my career is a gay country fan telling me they heard my music and finally felt invited to a party they’d never got invited to,” Musgraves said after accepting the award. “I will continue to have your backs and I so dearly appreciate you having mine.”

Mj Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to earn an Emmy Award nomination in a major acting category for her role as Blanca Evangelista on Pose, received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

When presenting the award, Andrew Garfield praised Rodriguez for “making the world respect Black women, Latinas and all women,” before saying she is “leading the charge to create and produce stories centred on LGBTQ lives and experiences,” particularly for trans women of colour.

“She reminds us that you can’t just say you’re an ally,” said the Tick, Tick… BOOM! star. “Allyship means action. She inspires me to love others as boldly as I can.”

Rodriguez thanked her parents for “seeing me and loving me” and stressed the importance of loving your child, “whether you are LGBTQIA or not”.

“It makes all the difference,” said the star. “When you tell your queer child that you love them, they think, ‘I love me too.’ I thank all the parents in Texas, Florida, Idaho, Arizona, and around the world who are standing up to fear and ignorance, and grounding their LGBTQIA children in love and acceptance.”

The ceremony boasted many memorable moments, from Zeke Smith and Nico Santos’ proposal to JEOPARDY! champion Amy Schneider leading a drag edition of the game show with Bob, Eureka and Shangela.

Other major winners from the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards include Drag Race, Hacks, Marvel’s Eternals, Saved by the Bell and Single All The Way. See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Film — Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film — Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricon Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Anos de Lucha y Evolucion (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Special Recognition: Alok Vaid-Menon 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo (Telemundo)