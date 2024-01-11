Drag Race fans think this queen is the “villain” of season 16

The teaser for the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is teasing a villainous, ‘bitchy’ arc for one of the new queens.

Set to premiere 12 January on MTV/Paramount Plus in the US and on WOW Presents Plus elsewhere, the first act sees the introduction of seven new queens: Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane and Plasma.

The so-called villainous queen in question is Plane Jane, who hails herself as – Katya dig incoming – “the authentically Russian clown hooker from Boston” who is known for “big boobs, big hips, small waist, pretty face”.

After joking in her confessional that people describe her as “really fun, really friendly and caring, not a bitch at all,” Plane Jane checks herself out in the mirror and playfully shades the other queens by saying she ‘looks the best’.

Plasma immediately brands Plane Jane as the villain, to which she hits back: “I’m not a villain, I’m just a bitch.” In Russian, Plane Jane then proceeds to describe Plasma as a “piglet”, Plasma as “hideous” and Hershii as “beautiful”.

“I’m immediately looking at these three queens and thinking, ‘Okay, this is the brick squad,’” she continues in her confessional. “Oh damn, I just took a fat dump on them, didn’t I?”

Although Plane Jane refutes the term “villain”, fans were celebrating her as such in the YouTube comments. “I think Plane Jane will be giving us unapologetic villain and I love it,” said one viewer, while another expressed that “we need more queens who aren’t afraid of public reaction and are just ready to be catty and bitchy”.

The same fan said they’re ‘already stanning’ Plane Jane.

Plane Jane isn’t the only queen who was well-received by fans. Nymphia, who makes herstory as Drag Race’s first Taiwenese queen, was celebrated for her kooky, “high camp” entrance, where she purposefully slipped on a banana.

After the premiere saw the first seven queens start their journey with a photoshoot mini-challenge and ‘Spring Break’ talent show, this week’s episode will follow suit.

“For your first mini-challenge, you are going to work with someone who’s photographed everyone in Hollywood, and I do mean everyone,” says RuPaul, “So, shoulders back, tits out, and I’ll see you at the She-MV.”

Check out the first act for the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race below.