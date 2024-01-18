Amanda Tori Meating has addressed Plane Jane’s comments about her drag aesthetic from the latest preview of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In similar vein to seasons six, 12, 14 and 15, audiences became acquainted with the queens of season 16 with a split premiere.

The first episode introduced Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Mirage, Sapphira Cristál, Q and Xunami Muse, while the follow-up saw Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane and Plasma sashay into the werkroom.

After Sapphira and Plane Jane won their respective talent shows, the two groups are set to merge in the third episode. ‘Violence is incited’ in the seven-minute preview thanks to back-and-forths between Morphine and Plane Jane, who share a drag mother, as well as Plasma and Sapphira.

As is the case with last week’s episode, Plane Jane’s confessional was heavy with reads for her queens, particularly towards Amanda. “I think Amanda’s drag looked hideous,” she says. “I’m so sorry to the Drag Race audience for having to witness such a goblin.”

Following the release of the preview, Amanda addressed the comments on social media. She tweeted: “Sure I may have looked hideous at the beginning of last summer but nothing could be more hideous than a hating ass bitch.

“I already fixed my mug but I hear the other thing is a long term condition. Hope that girl gets better some day!”

Amanda later told her followers that she doesn’t “condone any hate” towards Plane Jane, adding: “If you wanna go send her hate you should be one of her fans instead bcuz y’all act real similar.”

The star was met with support from fellow Drag Race alumni such as Canada contestant Eve 6000 and Down Under champion Spankie Jackson. Referencing her viral talent show number, the latter praised Amanda’s “severe energy and the fluidity” of her movement on stage.

“Makeup can be taught… talent can not…” said Spankie. “And the name is genius… use the hate as fuel and fuck them all up.”

Plane Jane later replied to Amanda’s tweet, shadily writing that her use of the word “fixed” is “subjective mama”, before seemingly squashing their feud by declaring that she’s “Team Amanda all the way”.

“F those naysayers calling you hideous! Little do they know, you’re well on your way from drag incompetence to drag mediocrity like the rest of us,” she continued.

Check out Amanda and Plane Jane’s tweets below.