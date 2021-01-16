Drag Race alum Jinkx Monsoon reveals she got hitched in heartfelt post

Our girl is now a married queen ya’ll!

Miss Jinkx Monsoon has started off 2021 with a bang by announcing her marriage to husband Michael.

Taking to Instagram, the Drag Race alum wrote a heartfelt post and shared a photo from the big day, stating: ” Well–I guess the cats are out of their respective bags. On January 9th 2021, Michael and I said our vows and become spouses by law.”

“That’s right! Mama got married. (Cue the Gypsy soundtrack) – we had an at-home wedding, witnessed by our housemates, with our officiant Deven Green, safely Skyping in and our family and friends watching safely through soon,” she continued.

The photos on the post showcase Jinkx and Michael with their housemates, and a their officant on a ipad taped to a maniqun

She concluded her post thanking fellow Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme and Tammie Brown for being “integral parts they played in the ceremony” while saying it was the “perfect day.”

Michael also share photos on his Instagram from the specail day.

“On Saturday, I married my best vriend and love of my life. It was, like the greatest aspects of our relationship thus far, truly unconventional. But full of bliss.

“It’s been easier to forget, this year and last, but this experience has been the ultimate reminder of how beautiful life is and how thankful I am for all of it that I’m allowed,” he wrote.

We can’t enough of the happy couple!