RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming back, back, back again.

On Monday, MTV and Paramount Plus announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will return for new seasons, as well as their Untucked counterparts. This brings their respective season totals up to 16 and nine.

The most recent season of All Stars saw Jimbo conquer over Kandy Muse and Jessica Wild to become the 10th Drag Race Hall of Famer after Alaska, Chad Michaels, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé and Kylie Sonique Love.

With her win, the Canada’s Drag Race star made herstory as the first international queen to win a US season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Herstory was also made on season 15 when Sasha Colby became the first trans woman to win the main series. She beat out queens such as Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Luxx Noir London and ‘Let Loose’ artist Loosey LaDuca.

The season was at the centre of controversy when MTV announced that the runtime of episodes three to 10 would be shortened to make room for The Real Friends of WeHo, a reality series following the lives of six gay men in Hollywood – including Drag Race alum Todrick Hall.

Following widespread backlash, the original cut of the episodes was released earlier this month on WOW Presents Plus to universal critical acclaim.

We recently rounded up the most memorable new moments from the extended version, from RuPaul’s gag-worthy interactions with the queens to the longer lip-sync smackdowns, which you can view here.

