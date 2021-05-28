Dove Cameron covers GAY TIMES Magazine: “I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted”

Dove Cameron gets candid about her bisexuality and upcoming music in the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine.

An internet icon and an acclaimed artist, Dove Cameron is no stranger to the spotlight. Having grown up on the small screen, the Emmy winning actress has built a dedicated fanbase unlike any other.

The star has been keeping busy snagging acting roles with HBO, The CW’s upcoming live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls, and even a stint with Apple TV+. Oh, and let’s not forget the music career she’s also launching.

As the ex-Disney star stepped away from Hollywood glamour, the actress emphasised her need to find herself after a long-term breakup.

“I was at the end of a very big chapter closing in my life and I was struggling to focus on myself, so when the relationship ended, I was having a hard time stepping back into my power and focusing on where I was,” she tells GAY TIMES.