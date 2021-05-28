Dove Cameron covers GAY TIMES Magazine: “I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted”

Dove Cameron gets candid about her bisexuality and upcoming music in the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine.
An internet icon and an acclaimed artist, Dove Cameron is no stranger to the spotlight. Having grown up on the small screen, the Emmy winning actress has built a dedicated fanbase unlike any other.
The star has been keeping busy snagging acting roles with HBO, The CW’s upcoming live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls, and even a stint with Apple TV+. Oh, and let’s not forget the music career she’s also launching.
As the ex-Disney star stepped away from Hollywood glamour, the actress emphasised her need to find herself after a long-term breakup.
“I was at the end of a very big chapter closing in my life and I was struggling to focus on myself, so when the relationship ended, I was having a hard time stepping back into my power and focusing on where I was,” she tells GAY TIMES.
Details of the 25-year-old’s latest ventures have been kept securely under wraps, so we sat down with the star to find out more in the latest GAY TIMES Magazine’s Summer Issue.
In her first LGBTQ+ cover, Dove speaks openly about her choice to come out as queer, her relationship with LGBTQ+ fans, and how she is no longer refusing to compromise on her identity. “I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” Dove says.
While opening up to fans online, the singer felt the need to clarify her sexuality in hopes speaking up would help others.
“I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”
Dove Cameron’s latest single, LazyBaby, is out now on Apple Music and all available streaming platforms.