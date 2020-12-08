Dolly Parton goes viral after shading RuPaul in new interview

Dolly Parton read RuPaul for filth in a brand new interview.
The Drag Race host spoke to the country icon for the latest issue of Marie Claire, where they discussed COVID, Miley Cyrus and – of course – their vast wig collections.
During a conversation about breakfast, Mama Ru – who’s been friends with Dolly for decades – asked if she wears heels as she cooks, to which she answered: “I always wear my high heels. Don’t you?”
“No. That’s the thing: There are similarities in what we do, but I take all that stuff off,” said Ru.
Dolly replied: “Well, I don’t. I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done.
“Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”
Dolly Parton, you are the winner of this week’s reading challenge. The passage, which has been confirmed (by no one) to be hung in The Lourve as early as next week, went viral on social media.
“Why did Dolly Parton murder RuPaul in cold blood?” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “It’s so funny that RuPaul is the only person on earth Dolly Parton is mean to.”
We stan this friendship. Check out the best reactions from Twitter below.
Elsewhere in the interview, the stars discussed their love for Dolly’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.
After admitting that she’s not seen the music video for her new disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, Dolly said she first noticed her talent when she starred on Hannah Montana.
“I’ve always loved her, since she was little, and I knew she was special. She just had a light about her. Her sparkle, and her smile, and her eyes were always full of wonder,” she revealed.
“So, when she was on that little show, I saw what great timing she had, what a great little comedian she was. But I’d always known her to write her little songs on her little left-handed guitar.
“I guess Billy Ray is the lefty. And so she just kind of grew up with us. With Billy and me—Billy Ray, her dad, we were friends and we worked a lot together, doing shows together, traveling some.
“But I just knew she was just going to make it. I just knew she was a star.”
They also delved into Dolly’s latest Netflix venture, Christmas on the Square, a musical film that also stars Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams. It is available to stream right now.
You can read the entire interview between Dolly Parton and RuPaul here.