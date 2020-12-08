Dolly Parton goes viral after shading RuPaul in new interview

Dolly Parton read RuPaul for filth in a brand new interview.

The Drag Race host spoke to the country icon for the latest issue of Marie Claire, where they discussed COVID, Miley Cyrus and – of course – their vast wig collections.

During a conversation about breakfast, Mama Ru – who’s been friends with Dolly for decades – asked if she wears heels as she cooks, to which she answered: “I always wear my high heels. Don’t you?”

“No. That’s the thing: There are similarities in what we do, but I take all that stuff off,” said Ru.

Dolly replied: “Well, I don’t. I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done.

“Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”

Dolly Parton, you are the winner of this week’s reading challenge. The passage, which has been confirmed (by no one) to be hung in The Lourve as early as next week, went viral on social media.

“Why did Dolly Parton murder RuPaul in cold blood?” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “It’s so funny that RuPaul is the only person on earth Dolly Parton is mean to.”

We stan this friendship. Check out the best reactions from Twitter below.

