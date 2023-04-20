Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa’s Time-Lord goes back to the 60s in new photos

The BBC has unveiled new photos of Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who.

Gatwa, who will take on the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the “festive period”, can be seen alongside his companion Ruby Sandy (Millie Gibson) in full 60s attire. (Groovy!)

The Sex Education (and Barbie!) alum will make history as the first Black – and gay – incarnation of the title character.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he said in a previous statement.

“I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Before Ncuti’s debut as the Time-Lord, Doctor Who will air three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

It was recently announced that Jinkx Monsoon, the first (and only) two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will star in the upcoming 14th season as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet”.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” showrunner Russell T Davies said of queen. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again.”

Jinkx’s involvement with the long-running sci-fi series comes hot on the heels of her time as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago on Broadway coming to an end, for which she received universal critical acclaim.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join ‘Doctor Who!’” said Jinkx. “Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, with Disney+ being its home elsewhere.