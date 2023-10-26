Doctor Who: BBC reveals dates for 60th anniversary specials starring Yasmin Finney

It’s time to block out your calendars, the BBC have released the dates for the three episodes of the 60th anniversary specials and it’s sooner than you think.

Episode one titled ‘The Star Beast’ will hit screens on 25 November and will see David Tennant reprise his role as the fourteenth doctor, alongside fan favourite assistant Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

The official synopsis reveals “the Doctor and Donna will come face to face after all these years but just how, and why, is about to be revealed.”

Episode two, ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ will follow on 2 December, followed by ‘The Giggle’ on 9 December.

Fans need to strap into their inter-galactic seats because the BBC have teased that “viewers are about to go on an otherworldly adventure through space and time.”

Joining the celebratory cast are Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne-Bingham, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart and Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

Yasmin Finney was announced in her role on 30 August, with a post honouring the young talent’s birthday: “Welcome to the #DoctorWho family, Rose Noble. Wishing a very happy birthday to Yasmin Finney, whose character Rose is the daughter of companion Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho)



In addition to her family backstory, the announcement also gave a small hint regarding Rose’s exciting adventure ahead.

“So the question is, what happens when Rose meets one of her mum’s oldest friends? It is a mystery for now, but what we do know is that just like her mother, Rose stumbles across something alien – and from that point her seemingly ordinary family is never quite the same,” the BBC added in an additional tweet.

This trilogy of nostalgic time travel will wrap on our screens before Ncuti Gatwa gets access to the sonic screwdriver for the first time over the festive season.

If that was not enough, the first episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will follow directly after each anniversary on BBC Three or BBC iPlayer.

The timelord spin-off will give viewers access to all areas of the world and production of Dr Who. Steffan Powell, BBC Gaming Correspondent and former Radio 1 Newsbeat Presenter, will seize the keys of the tardis and present exclusive interviews.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show. And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of Doctor Who Confidential, but in a brand new form, Unleashed! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

Who needs to time travel with this level of Dr Who goodness to look forward to?

Watch the official trailer for the 60th anniversary below.

The TARDIS will return to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 25 November.