‘Disappointed and devastated’: Fans react to latest Drag Race UK elimination

The third elimination on RuPaul’s Drag Race season five has provoked an outpouring of sadness by fans.
Spoilers ahead.
The fifth episode aired on screens ahead of the clocks going back and nothing says a dark winter’s evening like the great British staple of a trip to the panto.
The all-singing all-dancing extravaganza titled ‘Panto She Better Don’t – The Rusical’ transported viewers to the theatre. For an aftershow delight, the runway theme was ‘Mirror, Mirror.’
Who better to cast their eye over proceedings than acclaimed actress and writer Cush Jumbo (Good Wife) who joined the judging panel this week.
Keeping things theatrical, this week’s lip-sync was to Susan Boyle’s cover of ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ from Les Misérables. DeDeLicious went head to head with Banksie, with the latter sashaying away.
Ginger Johnson was crowned the overall winner of week five.
Speaking to the Manchester queen, RuPaul said: “Banksie, you my dear, will always be head and shoulders above the rest. Now sashay-away.” Before taking one final sashay on the infamous runway, Banksie wrote on the mirror: “Love you sisters, all hail the rat queen!”
In their exit interview, Banksie admitted that they were feeling “gutted” to be the next queen to leave, but spoke of the pride they had in speaking about partner Vil, who’s transgender: “Sad not being in here anymore. Feel a bit gutted but it was a great season and it was a really really good week for everybody. Also I went out looking gorgeous and that is pretty fab.
“I think it’s so important to talk about the realism of the things [that] are happening in life as a drag persona. My drag persona is one thing, but my personal life is also so important and it connects to my drag persona.
“Having the ability to have so many people see themselves in my relationship was an absolute dream come true. It was amazing to receive the love I’ve got online from it and hearing the stories from other people just makes it all worthwhile.
“Having something I shared on national television affect so many people in a positive way was so memorable to me.”
Banksie added: “I also loved making the friendships that I made during the competition and they’ve lasted so much longer than the show. I just feel like those girls are my sisters now and they will be in my life for a long time.”
After the airing of the show Banksie took to Twitter/X with a simple message: “Just. Thank you.”
Just. Thank you.
— Banksie (@whoisbanksie) October 27, 2023
Ginger Johnson tweeted: “From the moment I skiddadled into that werkroom @whoisbanksie had my heart. A true icon and forever inspiration, who quickly became one of my favourite people in the whole stinking world.”
From the moment I skiddadled into that werkroom @whoisbanksie had my heart. A true icon and forever inspiration, who quickly became one of my favourite people in the whole stinking world. 💗💗💗
— Ginger Johnson (@GingerJohnson_) October 26, 2023
Fans were quick to react with one saying: “I don’t wanna talk about Banksie leaving Drag Race UK I think I’ll cry. My sadistic heart cannot take her leaving period.”
Another added: “Banksie has to be one of my favourite queens to ever appear on Drag Race UK … I love them #dragraceuk.”
Keep scrolling for more fan reactions.
I don’t wanna talk about Banksie leaving Drag Race UK I think I’ll cry
my sadistic heart cannot take her leaving period
— Goddess Hazel (@hazelownsyou) October 27, 2023
The fact banksie and dedee on drag race uk are lip syncing to Susan Boyle is sending me 💀
— 𝖒𝖊𝖌🌹 (@megxncawthorne) October 26, 2023
banksie has to be one of my favourite queens to ever appear on uk drag race … i love them #dragraceuk
— anya ▯ (@winteringheadon) October 26, 2023
I’m so sad BANKSIE has gone tonight in drag race uk
— Paris (@parismariexx__) October 26, 2023
Just caught up on DragRace UK and all I can say is @whoisbanksie has probably just worn one of the best looks on DragRace UK, also low-key Banksie was so funny in the challenge? Or is that just me?
— EllisAtlantis (@Ellis_Atlantis) October 24, 2023
Noooooooooo! You're the only reason why im watching RPDRUK 😭 https://t.co/Rb749KffCt
— Wanskie (@erwin_heussaff) October 27, 2023
You deserve moreeeeeee https://t.co/TfWJtjHeX2
— ⚜️Lui H. Pio⚜️ (@ahlchamp) October 27, 2023
I cant believe we will not be able to see your runways anymore 😭😭 https://t.co/xor3D2BamI
— ` (@Z3RALT) October 27, 2023
Not Drag Race UK shattering me with that elimination
— joey (@joeybranca) October 27, 2023
i am so upset, disappointed, and devastated by this drag race uk elimination 😭
— GAYidan 𝒾𝒿𝒷ℴ𝓁 Colby (@tag_aidan) October 27, 2023
We love you bigtime, Miss Thing! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/xksnGxqMmH
— Kīsu SumuSue So 🩸 (@beenthatKisu) October 27, 2023
banksie gone so im definitely not gonna continue drag race uk anymore #dragraceuk
— Duncan (@Duncancnossen_) October 26, 2023
Banksie’s exit catwalk on the runway will be one to remember and will go down in drag race UK history that’s for sure! ✨🪞#DragRaceUK
— Paris (@parismariexx__) October 26, 2023
oh this drag race uk elimination is just wrong pic.twitter.com/ecOIziZPxc
— chris. ! 🫶 (@whats0ccurin) October 27, 2023
Watch the next episode RuPaul’s Drag Race UK next Thursday at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.