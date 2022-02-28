Digital LGBTQ+ activism: Does it work?

Is social media activism performative or does it help enable vital change online? These types of questions have bombarded the internet as digital activism has continued to make its mark on the internet. Whether you want to label it clicktivism or “slacktivism”, online spaces have become the latest virtual battleground for debates, idea sharing and online petitions. Whether it’s discussions surrounding Pride or the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, social media is one of the first tools eagerly utilised. Thanks to its eminently accessible platform and real-time viral moments, digital activism has become the new method for spreading political messages at a wildfire rate.

While many that get involved in online activism strive to share information or the messages of a cause, continuing questions begin to arise on whether this form of circulating ideas is sustainable or effective. In an era of social media, we must consider whether this new wave of activism contributes to the commodification of online platforms or if sharing infographics are simply painting the illusion of change. While there’s no crystal-cut answer, GAY TIMES spoke to young online users and activists (Farah Ahmed, Thiziri Boussaid, Mishti Ali, Jay Hawkridge) to hear their perspectives on online activism and its impact on the web.

“As a climate justice activist, the digital sphere has allowed me to meet and create bonds with people from all over the world. It means I can hear from people directly at the frontlines of climate impacts or state-sanctioned violence in real time,” Farah, 31, explains. “I can use my platform to share those people’s stories and support campaigns. I think it democratises information, makes it more accessible, and makes it much harder for the powerful to sanitise or dispute”.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Thiziri, 18, from Worcestershire agrees and reflects on her own experiences as an online activist and environmental campaigner: “Digital activism can be far more accessible for certain people. For example, it can be quite difficult for someone like me to do activism not tied to my hometown without the internet. If it wasn’t for digital activism, I wouldn’t have joined UKSCN and Teach the Future (TTF)”. For Thiziri, the internet has enabled wider conversation around social causes that may not have received similar attention elsewhere. “Digital activism is incredibly intertwined with environmental and racial justice activism – I don’t think without the internet we would have seen that many people protesting for climate justice and racial justice therefore I do overall believe that digital activism can sincerely support a social cause”.

Mishti, 20, a freelance journalist and student outlines her faith in digital activism. For them, digital activism can redirect users to mutual aid funds and protest guides which leads to real time change. However, they also understand the drawback of the lack of fact-checking and misinformation online. “There’s nothing wrong with people who aren’t used to getting involved with activism trying to do what they can! […] However, ensuring that work is rooted in research is pivotal,” they tell GAY TIMES. “The accessibility of digital activism is great, so long as it’s combined with the knowledge of those who have spent time on the ground already. When those activists’ criticism is being dismissed whilst a progressive online presence is prioritised, we risk digital activism becoming performative and even slipping into being counterproductive”.

Jay, an LGBTQ+ activist that actively speaks out on HIV awareness and education, sees digital activism as a medium of political “marketing” that can educate and impact audiences. “The creative freeplay involved means audiences can be impacted in an engaging and stimulating way; however, the core meaning must stay,” he outlines. “The reason for what you’re promoting, the awareness, or education, has to be at the root, otherwise, it can easily come off as simply a tool being utilised to grow someone’s brand, for example. It can quite easily appear cheap”.