40 years of HIV/AIDS in the UK: Three activists reflect on the story so far

This year, Britain’s battle with the HIV/AIDS epidemic turns 40. Since HIV/AIDS was first diagnosed on 5 June 1981, four decades of activism and change has led to remarkable advances in science and medicine. Now, HIV is a manageable chronic condition and those who are on effective treatment have an undetectable viral load, meaning they – and this needs to be screamed from the rooftops – cannot pass the virus on. However, there’s much more to be done to challenge stigmas and work towards a future where the UK has zero new HIV transmissions. This World AIDS Day, it’s important to commemorate those we lost to HIV/AIDS and think about how we can fight for a more equitable future. Jonathan Blake, Marc Thompson and Jay Hawkridge are three HIV/AIDS activists who are currently starring in Sky Documentaries’ brand new series, Positive. The three-part docu-series, which premieres this World AIDS Day, uses intimate testimonies from some of the earliest HIV patients and real-life heroes to tell the tragedies – and triumphs – of Britain’s 40-year battle with HIV and AIDS. Positive chronicles the prejudice, intolerance and homophobia of Britain at the time of the epidemic, before examining a society that’s increased its understanding of sexual and gender identity.

“It’s a story that has not been told,” Jonathan, 72, tells GAY TIMES on a Zoom call with both Marc and Jay. The activist, and former member of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, was one of the first people diagnosed with HIV in the UK, and is one of the country’s oldest living survivors with the illness. “In those early years it was considered to be this ‘gay disease’. Well, viruses don’t choose, they’ll get any host that there is. I just felt that this was a really good opportunity for the story of HIV and AIDS in the UK, and I mean specifically in the UK, because I think it’s important. You know, we are so fortunate that we have a national health service and that makes such a difference with what access we have, in terms of care.” After learning of his diagnosis, where he was told that he only had six months to live, Jonathan attempted suicide out of fear of how HIV would affect him. “I was told this was a terminal diagnosis, but I was told specifically that there would be palliative care when the time came. I mean, at 33 that’s not exactly what you want to hear. What I love about this documentary is that it deals with the whole period. It’s not picking out little bits and pieces. I do hope what people take from it is just how amazing our National Health Service is because without it, I doubt that I would be here. I don’t think any of us would be here.”

Marc, 52, was first diagnosed in November 1986 at 17 years old. Since then, he has used his platform to campaign for LGBTQ+ rights and for Black gay men to be included in the conversation – a conversation that notoriously excluded his community when HIV/AIDS first ravaged LGBTQ+ people in the 80s. “I specifically got involved in this documentary because I’m about making sure that when the story of the epidemic is told, there are diverse voices that are heard because HIV impacts a wide range of communities,” explains Marc. His work as a campaigner started in 1992 when he attended a support centre for people with HIV/AIDS at the Landmark AIDS Centre. Three years later, Marc joined Big Up, a group addressing inadequacies in HIV prevention for Black gay men. “I wanted to ensure that the voices of Black gay men who were impacted were there. I am one of the few Black gay men who live openly with HIV, so it was an opportunity that I wasn’t going to miss out on.” He then jokes: “I saw my lovely neighbour Jonathan being interviewed in the garden, so I bowled over and introduced myself and was like, ‘I’ll have some of that please!’ Also for me, I was very young when I was diagnosed. I’ve lived this journey as a gay man who grew up in the epidemic, so I think I brought a slightly different view to it. Now that I’ve seen Jonathan’s and Jay’s stories, there are so many similarities between the three of us and our experiences.”