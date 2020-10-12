In honour of National Coming Out Day, celebrities and activists have come forward delivering compassionate messages of solidarity and understanding.

Model and high-profile activist, Munroe Bergdorf took to Twitter to share an inspiring thread that encouraged recognising your own worth and coming to terms with your identity at your own pace.

Closing off the thread, Bergdorf offered a final line of comfort for her online followers: “Take your time, be on your own side and remember that you are not alone. Happy #NationalComingOutDay“.

What's on the other side of coming out is a community that will embrace you, friends and family that have the opportunity to get to know the true you and a weight that will eventually lift off of your shoulders. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) October 11, 2020

Chaotic duo Demi Lovato and Tan France broke some big news over on Instagram. The pair announced they are hosting a Coming Out Special and shared a heart-warming message.

“When the time is right for you to come out, it should be celebrated,” Lovato said. The American singer has previously described her sexuality as “fluid”.