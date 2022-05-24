DC fans think Bruce Wayne may be bisexual in Batman: The Knight series

DC fans think that Bruce Wayne has been confirmed as bisexual in the latest issue of Batman: The Knight.

Back in 2021, DC Comics made headlines when they announced that a few of their popular superheroes were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In August, Tim Drake, aka Robin, was introduced as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends.

Two months later, Jon Kent, who recently took on the Superman mantle, came out as bisexual in his new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Writers also introduced a trans Amazon in one of the latest issues of Nubia & The Amazons.

Recently, DC has hinted that the caped detective, Batman, is also part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the fifth issue of Batman: The Knight, the popular publisher teased that the titular character may identify as bisexual.

The action-packed story follows a young Bruce Wayne and his acquaintance Anton as they train in espionage and disguise by ex-KBG agent Avery Oblonsky.

Throughout the issue, they are tasked with mini-missions that would strengthen their skills.

After Bruce fails a retrieval assignment at an American embassy in Russia, the future caped crusader begins to reflect on his mistakes and his uncertain future.

In response, Anton says: “I know it may not seem like it, but you don’t have to be the best at everything. You’re amazing Bruce. I thought I was alone in this world.”

Before Anton could finish his sentence, the two lock eyes and seemingly lean in for a kiss before they get interrupted by Avery.

Batman Potentially just got confirmed to be Bisexual, that’s pretty cool you just know some of THOSE people are gonna act like this completely ruins the character 💀 pic.twitter.com/0V8CVJlmn8 — Craig (@CS11__) May 16, 2022

Shortly after the release of Batman: The Knight #5, fans took to social media and praised the tense LGBTQ+ moment.

One fan wrote: “If Batman is actually bisexual, I will never shut up about it btw.”

Another Batman enthusiast tweeted: “Batman being confirmed to be bisexual makes me so happy in many ways.”

The LGBTQ+ moment in Batman: The Knight #5 isn’t the first time that fans have speculated about the hero’s sexuality.

In the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, readers noticed a flirtatious exchange between the Dark Knight and John Constantine.

During a battle, the two heroes participated in banter that was full of sexual innuendos.

Aside from a potential bisexual Batman, LGBTQ+ fans can look forward to the new edition of DC’s popular anthology series, DC Pride, which will feature some of the universe’s most prominent queer heroes.

The forthcoming launch is set to feature three new limited series featuring Poison Ivy, Nubia, Teen Justice and Tim Drake.

The event will also see Connor Hawke – aka the second Green Arrow – come out as asexual.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to immerse themselves in the queer-centred issues –the series is set to drop on 31 May