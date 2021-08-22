DC Comics set to introduce a gay Superman in new series

Attention Superman fans! The iconic Man of Steel is set to be gay in a brand new series following the popular character.

The inclusive news comes from DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver, during an interview with ComicArtistsPro Secrets on YouTube.

“I just found out, I got a little bit of a scoop about what DC’s plans are. Nobody knows this yet. It hasn’t been really announced, except by me,” he explained.

“The plan is that… Superman’s book… I guess Clark Kent is going bye-bye.”

According to Van Sciver, the character’s sexuality will be explored in the Superman: Son of Kal El story.

The artist also talked about DC having “problems maintaining” the trademark of Superman over the years due to him being “old.”

“He’s an old character, and the family would desperately like money because their family, their ancestors who created Superman got completely fucked over,” he continued.

“I mean Superman has made billions and billions and billions of dollars in revenue and those two boys who made up Superman got ‘bupkis’, they were Jewish so they got ‘bupkis’ they got nothing.

“Clark Kent I guess is going bye-bye and they are going to replace him with Jonathan Kent, and then they are going to announce that Jonathan Kent is gay. So Superman is effectively gay, everyone. He is gay.”