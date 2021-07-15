People watching is an art form that many of us enjoy from time-to-time, but very few of us can turn what we see and hear into rousing alt-pop number.

That’s exactly what Conan Gray has done for his new single People Watching, which he co-wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter Julia Michaels and frequent collaborator Dan Nigro.

“People Watching is for all my fellow lonely people who wonder what it’s like to be deeply in love,” Conan says.

“I’ve never dated anyone in my entire life, so I’ve spent so many years of my life watching perfect couples sit in cafes and share coffee, whispering sweet nothings to each other. I can’t help but fantasize about what it must be like to feel that emotion.

“There’s nothing I love more than watching them exist in their little world, where seemingly nobody else exists to them.

“The song’s lyrics are things I’ve eavesdropped off of times I used to spend people watching at the cafe in college. Studying them living their lives lets me live vicariously through them, in a way.”

People Watching is available to download and stream now.

It follows Conan’s previous single Astronomy, which has amassed nearly 35 millions streams since its release earlier this year.

This new music follows Conan Gray’s brilliant debut album Kid Crow, which reached No.5 in the US upon its release last year.