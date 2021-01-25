Cherry Valentine discusses her “crazy” Drag Race UK plans on the latest episode of Snatched!

Snatched! is a GAY TIMES Original Podcast about all things Drag Race.

Hosted by Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar, weekly episodes will hear them reviewing the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Sam and Umar will dissect all of the drama (and conflama) of the latest episode, including the maxi-challenge, runway, and – of course – the fierce lip-sync showdowns.

Snatched! will also include an exclusive guest appearance from the latest eliminated queen, who will spill all the T on their exit and their time on the series.

In this week’s episode, Sam and Umar give their verdict on Rats: The Rusical, the brewing romance between A’Whora and Tayce, as well as the latter’s powerful bottom two performance against Cherry Valentine.

Cherry also discusses her short-lived run on the series, her (incredible) plans for Snatch Game, and what viewers could’ve expected from the Manchester-born entertainer if she progressed further.

“You could’ve expected the unexpected! You best believe that I’m going to post every single look that I’ve created for the show,” Cherry tells Sam.

“I’ve got things that have never been done before. There were some crazy crazy crazy runways that I planned, and some crazy things that I would’ve shown.”

Cherry adds: “Also, just to learn more about me and my story because I’ve never really spoken about it, and I think it’s important to talk about where we come from and who we are.”

The first two episodes of Snatched! are now available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.