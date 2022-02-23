Chechnya brothers fleeing anti-LGBTQ+ persecution sentenced to jail

Two brothers who fled Chechnya’s anti-LGBTQ+ crackdown have been given lengthy prison sentences for alleged “illegal” activities.

On Tuesday (22 February) Chechen LGBTQ+ brothers Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev were found guilty of “complicity with illegal armed formations by providing products”, according to a press statement issued by a court in Achknoy-Martan.

The siblings were sentenced for aiding “illegal” armed groups by providing food which is part 5 of article 33 and part 2 of article 208 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, according to the BBC.

The court sentenced Magamadov to eight years in prison which includes a year in jail and the remaining seven in a strict regime colony. His brother, Isaev, must serve six years in a regime colony. Neither of the brothers admitted guilt to their convicted crimes.

The global organization All Out, in partnership with the Crisis Group “North Caucasus SOS”, has been running a campaign calling for Salekh and Ismail to be released immediately.

Miron Rozanov, press-secretary of Crisis Group “NC SOS” issued a statement in response to the Magamadov and Isayev’s conviction.

“This verdict of the Chechen court is a crime against common sense. Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev are innocent. Their case is completely fabricated, an act of revenge for the fact that Ismail continued to write to opposition telegram channels, and an act of hatred against all LGBT+ people,” Rozanov said.

“The lawyers will appeal the court’s decision and continue to fight for justice. Salekh and Ismail are prisoners of conscience. Incredibly resilient and courageous, they are innocent and should be released immediately.”

Yuri Guaiana, Senior Campaigns manager at All Out, also issued a comment in response to the news: “One year in prison and seven years in a strict regime colony for Salekh, who is 21 years old, and six years in a common-regime colony for Ismail, who is only 18. This shocking Chechen court ruling comes after over one year of pre-trial detention, during which the two young LGBT+ men have been tortured and threatened with honor killings.

“This case, declared politically motivated by the Russian human rights group “Memorial”, clearly shows that the persecution of LGBT+ people in Chechnya is still rampant and LGBT+ lives are at constant risk. Join over 101,000 All Out members from around the world and sign this petition to help Salekh and Ismail fight for justice.”

Today Achkhoy-Martan Chechen Court sentenced the siblings Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev to 8 and 6 years for “complicity with illegal armed formations by providing products.” They believe that the case is fabricated because of their sexual orientation and political views. pic.twitter.com/FfD7Q95rnR — welcometochechnya (@welcomechechnya) February 22, 2022

In February 2021, the two Chechen brothers were arrested by Russian police and forcibly returned to their homeland. The pair were abducted by Chechen police from a residence in Nizhny Novgorod that had been provided by the Russian LGBT Network.

The pair had previously fled persecution and torture in Chechnya and taught refuge in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Last June, both Magamadov and Isayev were forced to leave Chechnya after being tortured by Chechen special police for running an opposition Telegram messaging channel Osal Nakh 95.

The brothers were tortured and detained for “aiding terrorism”. Following the incident, the pair were forced to publicly apologise in a recorded video, The Guardian reports.

Late last year, the brothers committed a hunger strike after being denied the opportunity to have their case heard by another court.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director issued a statement following the news on the brothers.

“Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev must be immediately and unconditionally released. They should never have been charged in the first place. Belonging to the LGBTI community in Chechnya — or anywhere else for that matter — is not a crime. Nobody should be detained for their sexual orientation or gender identity or for criticizing the authorities. Their ordeal must end now,” Struthers said.

“These two siblings have faced a barrage of rights violations, including torture, at the hands of the Chechen authorities. Yet even amid such unrelenting repression, the federal Russian authorities stand by and do nothing. It is vital that Russia’s leaders finally start standing up for LGBTI rights. They can begin with the case of Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev.”