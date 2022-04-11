Charlize Theron is producing a queer DC Comics Aqualad HBO Max series

Charlize Theron will be adapting the novel You Brought Me The Ocean, based on characters from the DC Universe, for HBO Max.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star’s latest project will be based on a graphic novel written by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh which explores a coming-of-age romance set against the backdrop of the DC Universe.

You Brought Me The Ocean follows Jake Hyde, a young student who lives with his overprotective mother.

Jake doesn’t swim but chooses to move to a college on the coast. His life suddenly takes a turn when he finds himself attractive to Kenny Liu, the caption of the swim team.

Struggling with his identity, Jake faces bigger problems when his skin starts changing colour when he’s in contact with the water. How will he protect his newly discovered identity and sexuality as he seeks to learn more about who he really is?

The You Brought Me The Ocean adaptation will be executive produced by Theron’s company Denver & Delilah Film alongside AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas, Deadline reports. Warner Brothers Television is the studio company attached to the project.

DC Comics has been expanding its on-screen universe. A DC version of Jake Hyde and Aqualad was created by Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman and Phil Bourassa for the animated TV series Young Justice in 2010.

A different version of Hyde, who goes by Gareth, made appears in the HBO Max live-action show Titans and is portrayed by Drew Van Acker. Theron’s HBO Max series will be the latest iteration of the Hyde character.

There have been no reports of a proposed cast for this new adaptation, but we cannot wait to see who Theron and Warner choose to go with.

You brought me the ocean really getting a series. Abt two non white boys. You know how rare that is?! Ima hype that shit UP when they start dropping updates. — cousin skeeter (@SPEEDRCER) April 8, 2022

I’m really hoping aqualad doesn’t get whitewashed in the adaptation of you brought me the ocean. — cr: right where I left you by Julian Winters (@dandelionskie) April 9, 2022

'YOU BROUGHT ME THE OCEAN’, a series adaptation of the graphic novel detailing the origin of Aqualad, is in the works at HBO Max with Charlize Theron set to exec produce. pic.twitter.com/xX54coMSi4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 8, 2022