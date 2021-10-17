Carole Baskin reacts to Kate McKinnon impersonating her in new Joe Exotic series

Carole Baskin said she was “stunned” after seeing photos of Kate McKinnon impersonating her on the set of an upcoming TV series.
Last week, behind the scenes shots were released of the SNL comedian filming Peacock’s new Joe Exotic series.
In a statement to TMZ, the reality star praised McKinnon’s costume and said that it “was almost exactly the same outfit” she normally wore.
Baskin even pointed out that the comedian’s necklace in the photos was identical to one she owns.
“Kate must be channelling her inner cat lady to be rocking those flats, jeans, sunglasses, purse and messy hair,” she said.
In terms of the actual content of the series, Baskin revealed that she’s unaware of what the show will explore but hopes that it will be “based on facts.”
McKinnon is currently filming in Queensland, Australia with costars Kyle MacLachlan, William Fichtner, Nat Wolff and Dean Winters.
Hedwig creator John Cameron Mitchell is set to play the polarizing Joe Exotic in the drama series.
The forthcoming show isn’t the only Tiger King title on the way.
Back in September, Netflix revealed that season two of the acclaimed series will be released on 17 November.
Kate Mckinnon as Carole Baskin pic.twitter.com/ibtmPbIlaF
— Aimeee (@gIorious_weirdo) October 8, 2021
The first season of the true-crime series became one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed and watched series of all time. This was partly due to its release coinciding with the early months of the global coronavirus pandemic.
In its first season, the series explored the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Exotic, and his disturbing feuds with fellow big cat conservationists such as Carol Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue.
Tiger King also garnered significant attention on social media, with the show’s bizarre characters – including Exotic, Baskin, his plethora of husbands and fellow conservationists – spawning meme after meme.
Shortly after the news was announced, Baskin released a statement to Variety slamming the upcoming release its misleading information.
“My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats,” she said.
“So whatever ‘Tiger King 2’ does, I’ll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it.
“I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie.”