Carole Baskin reacts to Kate McKinnon impersonating her in new Joe Exotic series

Carole Baskin said she was “stunned” after seeing photos of Kate McKinnon impersonating her on the set of an upcoming TV series.

Last week, behind the scenes shots were released of the SNL comedian filming Peacock’s new Joe Exotic series.

In a statement to TMZ, the reality star praised McKinnon’s costume and said that it “was almost exactly the same outfit” she normally wore.

Baskin even pointed out that the comedian’s necklace in the photos was identical to one she owns.

“Kate must be channelling her inner cat lady to be rocking those flats, jeans, sunglasses, purse and messy hair,” she said.

In terms of the actual content of the series, Baskin revealed that she’s unaware of what the show will explore but hopes that it will be “based on facts.”

McKinnon is currently filming in Queensland, Australia with costars Kyle MacLachlan, William Fichtner, Nat Wolff and Dean Winters.

Hedwig creator John Cameron Mitchell is set to play the polarizing Joe Exotic in the drama series.

The forthcoming show isn’t the only Tiger King title on the way.

Back in September, Netflix revealed that season two of the acclaimed series will be released on 17 November.