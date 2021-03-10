University of Cambridge students were informed they must remove ‘all flags and banners’ following a month of LGBTQ+ History celebrations.

Students and staff at Jesus College were directed to remove all flags and banners from the display, including LGBTQ+ flags.

The email, titled ‘LGBTQ+ Pride Flags and Banners’, was sent on March 1st which marks the end of the annual LGBTQ+ History Month.

Joe Shaughnessy, a PhD student at Jesus College, told CambridgeshireLive why frustrations surfaced over the email. “As a queer student at the college it leaves a sour taste in my mouth that taking down LGBTQ+ flags is on anyone’s agenda full stop – let alone during a pandemic where college support is otherwise largely not forthcoming apparently because of strapped time and resources.

“EU flags were flying from several of the same properties for periods of at least 12 months+ with not a word. The LGBTQ+ flag has been singled out.”

Shaughnessy also addressed the email online in a Twitter thread and explained the situation further.

“For the sake of my mentions: this is Jesus College Cambridge, University of Cambridge,” he wrote. “We have been told the policy is no flags however the college have never taken issue with the other flags before to my knowledge.”

Shaughnessy also added: “It is particularly troubling that during the pandemic where support from the college is largely not forthcoming, time spent singularly to curb LGBTQ+ expression is on anyone’s agenda. We are very suspicious.