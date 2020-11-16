Buffy star Alyson Hannigan thinks the vampire slayer “should have dated Willow”

Angel who? Spike who? RILEY WHO?

Ever since Buffy conquered our screens from 1997-2003, there’s been an ongoing debate within the fandom about who the best romantic partner was for the titular vampire slayer – memorably played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The two primary subjects are Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters), with Riley (Marc Blucas) trailing in last place. Parker (Adam Kaufman)? Don’t even.

Last week, Democratic voting-rights champion Stacey Abrams took a break from enacting political change to share her thoughts on the beloved fantasy drama, where she weighed in on the Angel vs Spike debate.

“To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power,” she replied to a Twitter thread. “Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”

Her comments went viral and earned the attention of Alyson Hannigan, who played the show’s resident witch and Buffy’s best friend, Willow Rosenberg. The character’s same-sex romance with Tara McClay (Amber Benson) made history as the first long-term lesbian relationship on U.S. television.

“Actually Buffy should have dated Willow,” she tweeted, earning nearly 50,000 likes. However, her opinion was met with a mixed response from fans, with some welcoming the pairing and others defending her romance with Tara.

One fan said a relationship “would have ruined their friendship,” to which Hannigan responded: “That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago! #stillfriends.”

Although Buffy only explored heterosexual relationships throughout the series, the character is canonically queer.

In the official comic book continuation, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season Eight, the quick-witted heroine became romantically involved with another slayer called Satsu. Sadly, it didn’t last.

In a 2008 interview with TV Guide, Gellar was informed about Buffy’s queer journey in the comics.

“This is literally news to me, I had no idea!” she said. “I asked if she was with Willow and they said no. Is she experimenting? I feel badly, shouldn’t it have been with Willow?”