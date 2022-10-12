Buffy icon Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in first trailer for new horror series Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar is finally returning to the horror genre.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon will lead the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack, which is based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series of the same name.

The official synopsis reads for the Paramount Plus series reads: “The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a wildfire and are wounded by a supernatural creature. In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves, and develop an intense bond together.

“The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.”

Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who is “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

In July, creator Jeff Davis opened up about working with Gellar on the series, saying Buffy had a “huge influence” on Teen Wolf. “So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show,” he said.

Gellar added: “Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff’s shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!”

Wolf Pack marks Gellar’s first regular television role since The Crazy Ones. She previously starred in The CW’s short-lived series Ringer and, of course, Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the title character, who is widely regarded as one of the most iconic characters in history.

The star is also known for films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, Scooby Doo, Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and The Grudge. Gellar made her film comeback this year with a role in Netflix’s acclaimed black comedy Do Revenge.

Wolf Pack will also star Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Recurring stars include Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

The series premieres 26 January in the US and Canada on Paramount Plus and the day after in the UK, Australia and Latin America.

Watch Gellar return to her roots in the first teaser trailer here or below.