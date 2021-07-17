Britney Spears calls out the people “closest” to her in new statement

Britney Spears has spoken out against the people “closest” to her for not helping her throughout her conservatorship.
A few days after her massive win in court, the pop icon took Instagram to express her disappointment with a lengthy caption.
“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME,” she wrote.
“How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning? So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!
“If you’re gonna post something please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny and have a good day!”
The 39-year-old concluded her statement on a positive note by lending her support to people in similar situations.
“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love!”
Spears’ Instagram post comes a few days after her massive court win.
On Wednesday (14 July), Judge Brenda Penny granted her the right to hire her own lawyer.
This came after an emotional testimony in which she once again asked to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
She went on to say that she was put on a strict diet and had items confiscated from her like coffee and vitamin supplements.
“This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life… that is abuse, and we all know it.”
Britney’s new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, released a statement shortly after the hearing urging Spears’ father to voluntarily step down.
“This is not working. What is supposed to be at the heart of this has been lost,” Rosengart said.
“There is a real question as to why Mr Spears does not voluntarily step down today,” he continued, “Is he here for financial reasons? Does anybody really believe that Mr Spears’ involvement is in the best interest of his daughter?”
Mr Spears attorney, Vivian Thoreen, told the court that he will not step down.
Another hearing regarding her Spears conservatorship is scheduled for the end of September 2021.
