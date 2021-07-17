Britney Spears calls out the people “closest” to her in new statement

Britney Spears has spoken out against the people “closest” to her for not helping her throughout her conservatorship.

A few days after her massive win in court, the pop icon took Instagram to express her disappointment with a lengthy caption.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME,” she wrote.

“How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning? So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!

“If you’re gonna post something please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny and have a good day!”

The 39-year-old concluded her statement on a positive note by lending her support to people in similar situations.

“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love!”

Spears’ Instagram post comes a few days after her massive court win.