Britney Spears announces loss of her “miracle baby” in heartbreaking social media post

Pop icon Britney Spears revealed that she lost her “miracle baby” in a devastating post on social media.

Since the end of 2021, Spears has unapologetically been living her life as a free woman.

On 12 November, Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the singer’s 13-year long conservatorship.

The landmark decision came after numerous court hearings that featured Spears discussing the alleged abuse she faced under the arrangement.

In one of her testimonies, the Crossroads actress revealed that she was placed on birth control – despite not wanting to.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby,” she said in court at the time.

“I have an IUD inside myself right now, so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

A few months after being released from the conservatorship, the Stronger singer took to Instagram and revealed that she was expecting her third child.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought, ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said no, you’re food pregnant silly,'” she wrote on 11 April.

“So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

Since her initial announcement, the Sometimes singer kept fans updated about her pregnancy with various Instagram posts – which ranged from her food cravings to her goals.

But in a tragic turn of events, Spears and her fiancé revealed that they had lost their “miracle baby” in a heartbreaking announcement.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote via Instagram.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Shortly after her post, the beloved music icon was met with support from her fans.

One fan wrote: “Don’t feel bad for telling us early! It happens all the time. I hope you have support and are doing okay.”

Spears’ industry peers also lent their support with heartwarming messages.

The singer’s longtime friend Paris Hilton commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.”

Sending all the love to Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari.