BREAKING NEWS ALERT! Disney+ has announced a release date for Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2, which will see the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is coming to Disney+ – and it’s coming sooner than you think!

According to the streamer, the long-awaited sequel premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. It’s happening, officially!

Midler, Parker and Najimy will don their cloaks and vacuums once again as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters. The stars received critical acclaim for their performances in the 1993 original, although the film was met with mixed reviews.

In the years since, however, Hocus Pocus has cemented its status as a cult classic thanks to Midler’s berserk performance as coven leader Winifred, the film’s ridiculously camp sensibilities and endless popularity around Halloween season.

The sequel will follow three young women who accidentally resurrect the trio in modern day Salem “and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 begins this fall under the direction of Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal), who is taking over directing responsibilities from her friend and colleague Adam Shankman (The Wedding Planner, Hairspray).

Shankman, who will serve as executive producer, said he’s unable to direct the film due to scheduling conflicts, but “couldn’t be more pleased to be handing the reigns over to Anne,” who he met in 1990 when they were both dancers at the Oscars.

Fletcher said: “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.

“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special.

“This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Midler, Parker and Najimy reunited as the Sanderson Sisters in 2020 for a virtual event in aid of the New York Restoration Project, which featured special guest stars such as Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariah Carey.

Following news of the sequel’s release date on Disney+, Parker and Najimy expressed their excitement with iconic quotes from the original. The former said she can’t wait to “run amok” while the latter said she “smells children”.

2022 can’t come quickly enough.

