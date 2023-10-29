Brazilian actor Amaury Lorenzo comes out: “I consider myself a LGBTQIA+ man”

Brazilian actor Amaury Lorenzo has come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Over the last few months, the popular primetime soap opera Terra e Paixão has made massive waves with TV viewers.

The show, which premiered in May, follows Aline Machado (Barbra Reis) as she deals with the aftermath of her husband’s death. As she navigates through her grief, Aline must fight to keep her inherited property from the powerful landowner Antonio La Selva.

In addition to its murder mystery and family feud storylines, Terra e Paixão has been lauded for its LGBTQIA+ representation, specifically in regards to characters like Ramiro – a gruff and closeted cowboy – and Kelvin – an openly queer activist.

Since their first appearance in the series, the two characters and their slow-burn romantic relationship have quickly become a popular aspect of the series, with viewers dubbing their ship name as “Kelmiro.”

While the actor who portrays Kelvin, Diego Martins, openly identifies as gay, Lorenzo’s sexuality has been shrouded in mystery… until now.

While speaking to Extra, the Segredos Médicos star revealed: “I consider myself an LGBTQIA+ man. It’s possible that in the future I could marry another man, cis or trans, or a woman, cis or trans.

“I know the public is curious to know about my sexuality. I don’t have a problem with that. I just hope that topic doesn’t overshadow my work as an actor.”

Towards the end of his statement, Lorenzo expressed the importance of opening up about his identity and fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights.

“I’m a theater teacher, and I had three students murdered for being LGBTQ+. One was killed by his father. I welcomed a friend into my home who was beaten for being with another man on the street,” he explained.

“I’ve had former students expelled by evangelical parents for being gay. How can I not be in this fight?”

Before publically coming out, Lorenzo had constantly used his Instagram to fight back against homophobia and prejudice.

On 13 October, the handsome actor uploaded a powerful message to his followers about fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights while also highlighting his Terra e Paixão character’s emotional coming out story.

“Brazil is the country that kills the most lgbtqia+ people in the world. It is urgent to fight for life, for the simple right to live,” he said (via a translation).

“The fight for rights, for the constitutional right to life. This fight is for everyone, not just lgbtqia+ people. But of all and all. It’s the fight for life.”