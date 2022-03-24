Bimini’s ‘UK Hun?’ verse from Drag Race UK is nominated for a TV BAFTA

The words ring through the mind of everyone in the nation at least once a day: “Release the beast, Bimini!”

The 28-year-old’s lyrics could soon be award-winning, as Bimini’s verse from the Drag Race UK season two challenge has been announced as a contender at the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards.

It is nominated in the Must-See Moment category alongside the likes of Colin being diagnosed with AIDS on It’s a Sin and Ant and Dec calling out Downing Street for its infamous lockdown parties, among other moments.

The news was celebrated by Bimini shortly after its announcement on 23 March, with the star taking to Twitter to declare: “I’m nominated for a BAFTA!”

The category exists to celebrate televised moments that got people talking and is the only award of the night voted for by the public.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

ITV 1, An Audience With Adele – Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life

ITV 1, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties

Channel 4, It’s A Sin –– Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis

BBC Three, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse

Netflix, Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game

BBC One, Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’

The winner will be announced during the ceremony on 8 May 2022 and voting closes on 19 April at 5pm.

You can vote for Bimini to win the TV BAFTA by clicking here.