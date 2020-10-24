Beyoncé has dropped a teaser for her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Mother B is giving us life!

In a new 80’s workout inspired teaser, Beyoncé opens up about the year in regards to the ongoing pandemic, self-care, and DRIP 2.

Opening up the video she states: “So this is the best way I can describe it […] this year it was the first time in my life I’ve been so still.”

She continued: “When you have nowhere to go what do you do?”

The video also showcases the pieces from the upcoming collection which features an array of colors, and different styles ranging from athletic pieces to hybrid streetwear.

Beyoncé also opened up about her self care practices during the pandemic, stating: “I tried to make sure I got five minutes by myself in the bathtub every day it was still difficult, and I still heard ‘Mommy! Mommy!””

DRIP 2 was first teased at the start of the week, via the singer’s social channels with the caption “DRIP 2 October 30”.

Beyoncé’s first collection with Adidas dropped earlier this year and received praise from consumers, fans, and fellow celebrities like Megan thee Stallion and Zendaya.

The wait to order these fabulous new pieces won’t be long, with the collection officially dropping on 30 October on the Adidas website. DRIP 2 will also include an array of sizes ranging from XXXS to 4X and will vary in price.

Tune in to the full teaser video below.