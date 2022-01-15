Ava Phillippe condemns social media trolls for targeting her sexuality

Ava Phillippe effortlessly shut down the homophobic trolls targeting her sexuality.
Earlier this month, Resse Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
During an Instagram Q&A, the 22-year-old was asked if she liked girls or boys, to which she responded: “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”
Shortly after her public revelation, fans swarmed Ava’s profile with supportive comments.
But of course, the wholesome sweet moment was temporarily ruined by homophobic trolls who felt the need to bash her sexuality.
Taking to her Instagram story, Ava swiftly ended the anti-LGBTQ+ users with a graceful and mature statement.
“QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote.
“My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.”
Phillippe is no stranger to keeping it real with her followers.
During a December interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the college student gave insight into her “honest” social media presence.
“We do see a lot of the falsified sides or the facades, and it’s just not completely true of everyone, and I think a little truth is good sometimes,” she explained.
“People that are able to be that honest and tap into that empathy in such a real way, there’s nothing like it to me.
“My friends, I think they all have their own ways of doing it, I love that about them. And in my romantic life it’s also important, for sure.”
Ava also revealed that before posting on platforms like Instagram, she asks herself if the content is helpful or important.
“What is that going to mean to somebody else? What does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?” she said.
“I do have a platform of some sort, for sure, and I want to be conscious of what I am posting. I might not always get it right but I’m always going to try my best to put good out there.”
