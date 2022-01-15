Ava Phillippe condemns social media trolls for targeting her sexuality

Ava Phillippe effortlessly shut down the homophobic trolls targeting her sexuality.

Earlier this month, Resse Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

During an Instagram Q&A, the 22-year-old was asked if she liked girls or boys, to which she responded: “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

Shortly after her public revelation, fans swarmed Ava’s profile with supportive comments.

But of course, the wholesome sweet moment was temporarily ruined by homophobic trolls who felt the need to bash her sexuality.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ava swiftly ended the anti-LGBTQ+ users with a graceful and mature statement.

“QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote.

“My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.”

Phillippe is no stranger to keeping it real with her followers.