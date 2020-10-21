Arlo Parks announces debut album and unveils a brand new single

It’s not often that a talent like Arlo Parks comes along, which is why there’s plenty of buzz around her forthcoming debut album.

The collection will be titled Collapsed In Sunbeams and will be released on 29 January 2021 via Transgressive Records.

When announcing the album, Arlo also premiered her brand new single Green Eyes, which features backing vocals and guitar from Clairo.

“This is a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance and adolescence,” says Arlo. “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.”

Speaking about her debut album, she adds: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it.

“It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

It’s been a huge year for Arlo Parks who recently saw her single Hurt and Black Dog simultaneously put on the A-List at BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music.

What’s more, she has been heavily championed by Apple Music 1 and premiered her latest single Green Eyes on Zane Lowe’s show.