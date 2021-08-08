Ariel Nicholson makes LGBTQ+ history as first transgender model to cover US Vogue

Fashion model Ariel Nicholson has made LGBTQ+ history with her latest Vogue appearance.

The young talent has become the first transgender woman to grace the cover of the legendary magazine.

Bella Hadid, Sherry Shi, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, and Yumi Nu are also featured in the new issue.

Alongside her Vogue cover debut, Nicholson touched on the importance of trans representation in an interview.

“Obviously it’s a big deal being the first trans woman on the cover of Vogue, but it’s also hard to say exactly what kind of big deal it is when the effects are so intangible,” she said.

“I’ve been put in this box – oh trans model – which is what I am, but that’s not all I am.”

Shortly after the issue’s release, Nicholson took to Instagram and expressed her excitement surrounding the groundbreaking cover.

“Feeling unbelievably blessed to be a part of Vogue history as the first trans person to be featured on the cover of American Vogue. I’m grateful to work alongside legends,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for the communities that have shaped me and inspire me every day. And I’m so grateful for sweetest [Kaia Gerber] and [Maya Singer] and speaking with you both about visibility, identity, and creativity was both illuminating and inspiring.”