Leyna Bloom becomes first trans women to grace cover of Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has unveiled Leyna Bloom as its first ever trans cover star.

Bloom follows in the footsteps of Valentina Sampaio, who was the first trans model to appear in the magazine in July 2020.

“This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder,” Bloom posted on Instagram.

“I’m am so happy, honored, and humbled to share that I’m the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated!”

The activist went on to thank the swimsuit issue’s team for “recognizing the importance of representation; this is all of our responsibility”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mere Abrams, co-founder of Urbody, a non-binary underwear company, spoke positively about the representation the cover displays for the trans community.

“I hope this sort of moment prompts other mainstream fashion brands to start paying attention to their responsibility in trans liberation and gender freedom,” Abrams said.

“My long-term goal is for gender inclusivity to exist top to bottom and left to right in organisations, but I think that at first, we’ll see many first steps and one-off attempts that feel more surface level.”