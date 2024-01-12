‘It’s gay as f**k’: Ariana Grande fans respond to new clap-back single Yes, And?

Ariana Grande’s spicy comeback single ‘yes, and?’ has been deemed the ‘gayest release of the year’.
Written and produced by Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, the uptempo club number marks the pop icon’s first solo single since 2020.
A self-confidence anthem about ‘saying shit with your chest’, ‘yes, and?’ sees the star clap back at critics with lyrics such as, “I’m so done caring what you think, no I won’t hide underneath your projections or change my most authentic life”.
Grande also shades media speculation about her appearance and love life with the following line: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine, do you care so much whose d**k I ride?”
The accompanying music video sees a group of critics attend Grande’s performance of the song, where she performs carefree choreo with a squad of dancers.
‘yes, and?’ is the lead single from Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album. The title and release date are yet to be released, although the Wicked star confirmed that the single art for ‘yes, and?’ will double as the album cover.
Grande has been teasing the album on social media since December. She provided some insight on her year, reflecting on 2023 as “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life”.
“I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me,” she added, “who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”
‘yes, and?’ received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans, who hailed the track as “perfect for the gay club” and “for the girls, gays and theys”.
“Ariana Grande doing it for the gays again, sorry everyone, she’s just a proven ally at this point, like this song is just a gay club anthem ‘yes, and?’ is just a whole bop twice,” tweeted one (correct) fan.
Another said it’s ‘giving vogue, house, gay club’.
Check out the best responses below.
ariana grande dropped the perfect song for the gay club
— Victoria (@the3loveclub) January 12, 2024
This has to be the gayest thing I’ve heard all year!!! #Ariana #YESAND #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/DN1aCII1ty
— Tony Niu | ERAS LAn5, Milan (@tonyniu227) January 12, 2024
being gay is making an iced coffee at 3am parading around the apartment in white adidas running shorts doing the dishes while listening to yes, and? by ariana grande
— patrick (@pattywas_) January 12, 2024
thanks to Kali Uchis gays and Ariana Grande gays streaming music tonight, the music industry is finally back to being good. amen pic.twitter.com/ysmWq5rXSX
— rony 🇲🇽🦩 (@x100pre_rony) January 12, 2024
New Ariana grande single????? Slaps. I just want to dance with the girls and gays.
— Maggie 🐉🌞 (@MaggieHahn10) January 12, 2024
Ariana Grande was put on this earth for the girls and the gays
pretty people.
— not jacob (@mrjakeyshakey) January 12, 2024
Yes, and? it's giving gay anthem ARIANA GRANDE THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE 😭pic.twitter.com/BKR3qhhJXv
— haru 💋 (@harussy_) January 12, 2024
GAYS help i cant stop listening to 'yes, and?' by ariana grande pic.twitter.com/LJWyQMqssO
— jk – AG7💋 (@toulusegay) January 12, 2024
And the banger is what she served us. This is EVERYTHING. She really said “Gay rights!” 🌈❤️ #YESAND #ArianaGrande https://t.co/lOeImAk3MW
— Katja / Proud of my favs 🇧🇪🇸🇪❤️ (@SchlagerKaty) January 12, 2024
it’s a queer anthem already idc give me more of that gay shit ms. ariana grande 😩 pic.twitter.com/UrtYJ698iN
— BEY-Z🐝⬡⬢ (@beyzhive) January 12, 2024
Ariana grande really making songs for the girlies and the gays
— D’usse and Champagne (@ahmahgodIMIG) January 12, 2024
ariana grande will always be for the girls & gays & them only pic.twitter.com/f6lwRP4Iqn
— julia (@motelwhcres) January 12, 2024
i cant stop posting. ariana grande makes me want to go to the gay club NOWWW pic.twitter.com/IDLuHaqvhD
— sofia (@limegreensus) January 12, 2024
[#주해녜] Ariana Grande doing it for the gays again, sorry everyone, she's just a proven ally at this point, like this song is just a gay club anthem
"Yes, and?" Is just a whole bop twice
— Zer Ho Ho Ho Base One! w/ 🦁 ⁸⁸⁸⁸⁰¹ and 888800 🐅 (@johennetimeline) January 12, 2024
saw someone say “gays will eat up anything Ariana Grande puts out” like pic.twitter.com/ZHZFU5CRoS
— felipe (@philipsfeed) January 12, 2024
Ariana grande new song..
it’s giving
🪩💅🏻vogue💅🏻🪩
🎀house🎀
🏳️🌈gay club🏳️🌈
— kay (@kaylacheyannee) January 12, 2024
ariana grande made "yes, and?" for the girls, gays and theys. pic.twitter.com/3XGwFEGHzp
— b 💋 (@sheeshgwws) January 12, 2024
Ariana grande just came out with a new gay anthem !!!
It’s giving break free but disco
Yes and ?
What a queen ! Yuh
— MISTYGQUARTZ (@MistyGQuartz) January 12, 2024
Ariana Grande said she's going to give the gays life this year! #YesAnd
— James (@GarionOrb) January 12, 2024
Ariana grande made the song for the gays and girls ! We stan pic.twitter.com/BShXsJEt91
— Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) January 12, 2024
need the gay bars to put “yes, and?” on rotation tn like this is serious to me ms. ariana grande i NEVER doubted you
— Nene’s girls and gays never forget seafood soiree (@llyriocheerio) January 12, 2024
oh I just know yes, and? is gonna be played to FUCK in the gay clubs #YESAND #ArianaGrande
— elle ⎕ (@somebodyelles) January 12, 2024
this ariana grande song is gay asf ngl to u
— r!!a (@cronicallychill) January 12, 2024