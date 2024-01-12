‘It’s gay as f**k’: Ariana Grande fans respond to new clap-back single Yes, And?

Ariana Grande’s spicy comeback single ‘yes, and?’ has been deemed the ‘gayest release of the year’.

Written and produced by Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, the uptempo club number marks the pop icon’s first solo single since 2020.

A self-confidence anthem about ‘saying shit with your chest’, ‘yes, and?’ sees the star clap back at critics with lyrics such as, “I’m so done caring what you think, no I won’t hide underneath your projections or change my most authentic life”.

Grande also shades media speculation about her appearance and love life with the following line: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine, do you care so much whose d**k I ride?”

The accompanying music video sees a group of critics attend Grande’s performance of the song, where she performs carefree choreo with a squad of dancers.

‘yes, and?’ is the lead single from Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album. The title and release date are yet to be released, although the Wicked star confirmed that the single art for ‘yes, and?’ will double as the album cover.

Grande has been teasing the album on social media since December. She provided some insight on her year, reflecting on 2023 as “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life”.

“I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me,” she added, “who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

‘yes, and?’ received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans, who hailed the track as “perfect for the gay club” and “for the girls, gays and theys”.

“Ariana Grande doing it for the gays again, sorry everyone, she’s just a proven ally at this point, like this song is just a gay club anthem ‘yes, and?’ is just a whole bop twice,” tweeted one (correct) fan.

Another said it’s ‘giving vogue, house, gay club’.

