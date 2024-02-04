Ariana Grande delivers an emotional speech in a new Eternal Sunshine preview

Ariana Grande gave a tear-filled speech before previewing her new album for record executives.

Over the last few weeks, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer has been promoting her new music era with the dancy-heavy track ‘yes, and?’

A self-confidence anthem about ‘saying shit with your chest’, the track has captivated fans and critics alike for its unapologetic lyrics and accompanying music video – which took inspiration from the likes of Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson.

Days after releasing ‘Yes, and?’ the ‘Imagine’ singer announced her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on 8 March.

Since that fateful day, Grande has blessed fans with juicy behind-the-scenes details about the forthcoming project – including a video of her previewing the record for her team and Republic Records.

“I just want to involve my team, everyone at Republic, as soon as possible because things are just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do… I’m nervous,” the Grammy winner explained at the start of the video.

As the video progressed, Grande teased that the upcoming project was a “concept album” before she started to tear up over her work.

“It’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience. I’m, like, weirdly emotional,” she continued.

“I think because I’ve been like doing this for you guys for 10 years, 12 years, f***ing pull it together bitch. But yeah, anyways, so this is what’s been going on.

“Some of them are really vulnerable; some of them are like playing the part that people kind expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that.”

Toward the end of the video, Grande is shown receiving a standing ovation from her team following their first listen of Eternal Sunshine.

Shortly after sharing the heartwarming teaser, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the new album.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I have a feeling this will be one of her best albums.”

Another music listener tweeted: “Cool seeing her behind the scenes like this! Can’t wait for the album!”

A third fan added: “I mostly definitely will be buying, streaming and hopefully seeing her on tour.”

The upcoming release of Eternal Sunshine comes three years after she dropped her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Positions – which featured her hit singles ’34 +35,’ ‘Positions,’ and ‘POV.’