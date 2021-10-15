Apple CEO Tim Cook and Dwayne Wade help LGBTQ+ organisation build houses

Apple CEO Tim Cook and NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade gathered in Utah to back a local LGBTQ+ campaign supporting young adults and families.

Leading celebrities and entrepreneurs Tim Cook, NBA icon Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz owners (Ryan and Ashley Smith) and Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds all made an appearance at the Silicon Slopes Summit.

Encircle, an LGBTQ+ organisation dedicated to creating safe spaces for vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth and families, kickstarted a fundraising goal in February.

The non-profit organisation sought to raise $8 million to build eight new homes across the US.

On Wednesday (October 13), Encircle announced their target fundraising goal has been reached.

The founder and CEO of Domo and his wife, Josh and Marina James, also donated $1 million to further Encircle’s total.

The Kahlert Foundation, which was established in 1991, also donated $1 million. The additional funding has enabled Encircle to build a ninth home in Salt Lake County.

“Encircle’s mission is very personal to me because I see myself in so many of these young people,” Cook told reporters at a press briefing.

“It’s not easy when you’re made to feel different or less than because of who you are or who you love. It’s a feeling that so many LGBTQ people know far too well.”