And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez is open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy

And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez said they are open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy.

Back in 2006, Ramirez won viewers hearts with their portrayal of orthopaedic surgeon Callie Torres on the groundbreaking series.

In the season 12 finale, the beloved character left Seattle for a job in New York alongside her then-girlfriend Penny.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 46-year-old revealed that they would “absolutely” reprise their role on the show.

“If the stars align in a way that makes it make sense, absolutely. I love my Grey’s Anatomy family, “ they said.

Ramirez went on to praise the series for introducing characters like Dr Kai Bartley and Dr Casey Parker – who were the first non-binary and transgender doctor’s to be featured on the show.

“I’m so proud of them for introducing trans characters and nonbinary characters. It’s a beautiful universe that they’ve created over there, and I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it.”

They also gave their theory on where Callie is in the current Grey’s timeline, stating: “I imagine that Callie is in New York.”