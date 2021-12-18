And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez is open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy

And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez said they are open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy.
Back in 2006, Ramirez won viewers hearts with their portrayal of orthopaedic surgeon Callie Torres on the groundbreaking series.
In the season 12 finale, the beloved character left Seattle for a job in New York alongside her then-girlfriend Penny.
In a recent interview with Glamour, the 46-year-old revealed that they would “absolutely” reprise their role on the show.
“If the stars align in a way that makes it make sense, absolutely. I love my Grey’s Anatomy family, “ they said.
Ramirez went on to praise the series for introducing characters like Dr Kai Bartley and Dr Casey Parker – who were the first non-binary and transgender doctor’s to be featured on the show.
“I’m so proud of them for introducing trans characters and nonbinary characters. It’s a beautiful universe that they’ve created over there, and I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it.”
They also gave their theory on where Callie is in the current Grey’s timeline, stating: “I imagine that Callie is in New York.”
They continued: “I’m not really sure what else is going on for Dr. Callie Torres, but I’m just as curious as the fans are. I think it would be really exciting to see what Dr. Callie Torres is doing these days. So yeah, I’m definitely open to it. I would love to see it.
Do you hear that Grey’s Anatomy writers? A Callie Torres return is definitely needed.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ramirez opened about And Just Like That and the impactful role that their character Ché Diaz plays in the series.
“Che Diaz isn’t here to represent an entire community. The nonbinary community is not a monolith, and I think it’s important for people to hear that,” they said.
“Che Diaz is not here for everyone’s approval. They are a three-dimensional human being who is complex.”
“Che is all about speaking their truth… and they inspire some of the other characters to do the same and, in fact, inspire certain characters to question their own internalized oppression.”
You can watch Ramirez in the first three episodes of And Just Like That on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.