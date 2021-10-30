Grey’s Anatomy introduces show’s first-ever non-binary doctor

Grey’s Anatomy is continuing to break boundaries by introducing its first non-binary doctor to the series.
On the latest episode of the long-running medical drama, non-binary actor E.R. Fightmaster made their debut as Dr Kai Bartley.
During a trip to Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet Kai at a well-funded hospital that’s researching a cure for Parkinson’s.
In an official character blurb from ABC, Kai is described as “dedicated to their craft and extremely talented at what they do.”
The description also gives us a sneak peek into their relationship with Amelia Shepherd, who appeared to know all about Kai’s research in the episode.
“Confident as hell and able to make even the most detailed and mundane science seem exciting and cool, Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain,” the description continued.
After the release of the episode, fans took to Twitter to point out the undeniable chemistry between the two characters.
One viewer wrote: “AMELIA AND KAI OMFG OMFG OMFG OMFG OMFG OMFG #GreysAnatomy something LGBT just happened to me.”
Another user tweeted: “The way Kai tried to guide Amelia in meditating SCREAMING CRYING BUTTERFLIES IN MY STOMACH.”
Fortunately, last week’s episode isn’t the last time we’ll see flirtatious interactions between E.R.’s Kai and Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia.
According to a report from Variety, the new fan favourite will be a recurring character across several upcoming episodes.
This isn’t the first time that Grey’s Anatomy has featured LGBTQ+ actors in leading roles.
Non-binary actor Sara Ramirez played the iconic Callie Torres – who was the show’s first bisexual doctor.
Trans actor Alex Blue Davis also made history as the first transgender doctor on the series during his three-season run.
Grey’s Anatomy is set to return on 11 November on ABC.
Check out more fan reactions surrounding #Kaimelia below.
