After more than two decades dedicated to fashion, Spanish fashion designer Ana Locking is ready to heighten fashion to a new level, something like a six-inch high heels level, as she became a permanent judge on the Spanish version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last year she was awarded with the National Fashion Award. Her creations are known for the avant-garde aesthetic and lots of sequins. She has worked with many entertainment industry players and also dressed the Spanish Queen with a controversial, though stunning, gown.

You better sí sí that walk as the show premieres this Sunday. We talked with Ana about her first job on television, the talk show she is hosting with the eliminated queens and even about the iconic collection that she dedicated to ballroom culture back in 2018.

It is your first time working on television. How has the experience been?

At first it was a challenge because I’m a huge RuPaul fan, I have followed the show for many years. But with the help of Los Javis, and also with Supremme de Luxe, it was very easy. From the beginning, we connected very well and that helped a lot because I have faced the program with absolute freedom. The show comes to me at a very difficult time in my life due to health and personal issues. 2020 was a very difficult year, in which I began to value the meaning of life much more and to balance the relevant things and the things that are not so important.

In 2018 you presented a collection entitled “Realness” whose name already refers to the drag universe.

This collection pays tribute to ballroom culture. I started to get to know this culture from the inside, going to ballrooms and ‘kikis’. I really got to know what this culture is like, collaborating with dancers, making clothes for them. For me, discovering ballroom culture was discovering a new form of freedom, of self-definition, of playing with one’s own identity. It was a very inclusive runway show in which everyone had a place. Many drag queens participated, in fact there is one that is also in Drag Race (@carmenfarala). From then on, my collections became freer, without prejudice, without thinking if the press would like this, if it was going to be sold. This show marks a turning point in my career and maybe that’s why I’m here talking to you.

What are you most excited for people to see?

Many people who do not have such direct access to drag culture through the program will understand many things and will remove many prejudices, especially people who associate drag culture with something very specific that is night entertainment. It is important to show that drag culture has a huge history and evolves with society, over time, with people’s minds, and with politics. There is a classic drag, but there is also a more contemporary one, performative drag that enters the world of art that is linked to a contemporary artistic relationship and there is also another drag that is comedy, there are many types.