American Horror Story releases trailer for new season Delicate

American Horror Story has released a new extended teaser for Delicate, the upcoming 12th season of the horror series.

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevinge all appear in the new clip, which suggests themes of pregnancy will run heavily throughout the next instalment of the show.

In the new teaser, Emma can be seen lying down as Cara holds a syringe with a concerning expression on her face.

Another moment shows Kim cradling her baby bump before the body of a giant spider appears to stretch out from her body.

The theme of spiders runs throughout the trailer, with other moments showing spider-like fingers reaching out and an egg falling from a nest.

Delicate is said to be an adaptation of Delicate Condition, a soon-to-be-released novel by Danielle Valentine in which a woman is convinced that someone – or something – is trying to stop her pregnancy.

Also appearing in the new season will be The Good Wife star Matt Czuchry, Pose actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Succession’s Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

Delicate will be split into two parts due to the ongoing strikes within the film and television industry in the US.

American Horror Story is back on 20 September on FX in the US, with the show due to air on Disney+ in the UK.