Amandla Stenberg set to star in new Star Wars series The Acolyte

Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the live-action Star Wars TV series for Disney+.

According to a report from Variety, the 23-year-old is set to star in the upcoming prequel series titled The Acolyte.

In the franchise’s expansive lore, an acolyte is a Sith apprentice that trains under the reigning Sith Lord.

Details surrounding Amandla’s role has been tightly under wraps but the series has been described as a “female-centric mystery-thriller.”

The new series is set to take place during the final days of the High Republic – which is about 50 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

The highly anticipated series has been described as an immersive story with a “queer perspective”.

Back in 2020, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that lesbian creative Leslye Headland would head the series.

Her previous work includes the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll – which she co-created and executive produced.