Alan Turing: £50 banknote celebrates legacy of gay mathematician

Bank of England has unveiled the new £50 polymer banknote which features infamous mathematician Alan Turing.

Alan Turing was best known for helping in the effort to crack the German Enigma codes, something which is credited with bringing World War II to an end years earlier than expected.

The design of the banknote, which features Turing, was expected to be formally revealed on June 23, which is the computer scientist’s birthday.

The £50 banknote is the last of its kind to switch from paper to new long-lasting polymer material which is supposed to make the note harder to counterfeit.

The new polymer set of banknotes will also include a £5 note of Winston Churchill and a £10 note of Jane Austen.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said he is “delighted that our new £50 features one of Britain’s most important scientists” and that we should “celebrate the people on our banknotes”.

To mark this historic moment, the Bank of England are flying the rainbow flag from their Threadneedle Street building to honour Turing’s legacy.